Davao Region paces Mindanao in Palaro medal haul

MALAYBALAY CITY (MindaNews / 5 August) – Student-athletes from the Davao Region led all the six regions in Mindanao in the medal tally in the Palarong Pambansa 2023 held in Marikina City, according to the Department of Education.

Davao Region’s 21 gold, 18 silver, and 27 bronze medals put it on the 6th place overall in the medal standings on the last day of the competition that kicked off on July 29.

Northern Mindanao, with a harvest of 19 gold, 20 silver, and 33 bronze medals, settled for a 7th place finish while Region 12 bagged 17 gold, 19 silver, and 34 bronze medals to land on the 8th spot.

Mindanao’s three other regions – Caraga, Region 9, BARMM – ended on the 15th, 16th, and 17th places, respectively, of the 17-region sports competition that was suspended for three years due to the pandemic.

Caraga got 4 gold, 11 silver, and 20 bronze medals. Region 9 had 3 gold, 5, silver, and 13 bronze medals. BARMM salvaged 2 gold and 4 bronze medals.

Perennial overall champion National Capital Region brandished 85 gold, 74 silver, and 55 bronze medals.

Western Visayas was a distant second with 60 gold, 45 silver, and 44 bronze medals while Southern Tagalog earned the third spot with its output of 52 gold, 52 silver, and 57 bronze medals. (MindaNews)