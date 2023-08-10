Palaro medalists from BARMM to receive incentives from regional government

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 10 August) — Athletes from the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) who won medals during the recently concluded Palarong Pambansa 2023 in Marikina will receive incentives from the regional government, an official said.

“We trained the Bangsamoro athletes and provided for their needs. Also, we will give incentives or prizes to show our full support and motivate our Bangsamoro athletes who bring pride for our homeland,” BARMM Education Minister Mohagher Iqbal said.

BARMM finished the games with two gold, two silver, and two bronze medals.

BARMM won the gold in boys volleyball (elementary category) courtesy of players from the Maguindanao del Norte Schools Division. The team, coached by Norhan Usop and Bacir Karnain, was composed of Alliaser Enting, Amier M. Edris, Albanie U. Samad, among others, with Hamid Onig earning the distinction as the Best Player of the Game.

Jamal Rahmat Pandi, a player under the guidance of coach Aisah Mae Mina Penduma from Lanao del Sur I Schools Division, clinched first place in badminton (secondary boys) to give BARMM its second gold medal.

Angel Apolinario from Schools Division of Lamitan City earned a bronze medal in wrestling (girls division), with guidance from coach Junaid Pangamdas.

In the swimming-ortho handicapped category of the Para Games, John Rey Bonoan of Lamitan City Schools Division bagged three medals (2 silver and 1 bronze), with coach Vicente Bintulan Jr. behind his feat.

Iqbal said the performance of BARMM athletes means that the region’s youth are now more involved in sports.

Iqbal, a historian, recalled that a townmate and relative of his, Mona Solaiman of Kabuntalan, Maguindanao was the first Moro woman who made it to the Olympics.

The other Moro athletes who made it to national and international competitions were trackster Tukal Mokalam of Datu Piang, Maguindanao, and boxer Kigay Cayugen, known as Kid Moro. (Nash Maulana/MindaNews contributor and Johaira Sahidala/BARMM BIO)