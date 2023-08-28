ROTC Games Mindanao Leg kicks off in Zambo

ZAMBOANGA CITY – The Philippine ROTC Games Mindanao Leg kicked off Sunday during ceremonies held at the Joaquin Enriquez Memorial Sports Complex with Vice President Sara Duterte-Carpio as guest of honor.

Vice President Sara Duterte-Carpio takes a selfie with athletes for the Philippine ROTC Games (PRG) Mindanao Leg in Zamboanga City. Photo from the PRG Facebook page

The Philippine ROTC Games (PRG) brings together Reserved Officer Training Course cadets from Regions 9 to 12, Caraga, and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, and is spoken as a demonstration of the indomitable spirit of the Filipino youth who are committed to participate in nation building.

The week-long PRG will be up to September 2 and will feature athletics, swimming, boxing, arnis, weightlifting, kickboxing, e-sports, basketball, and volleyball.

“Maraming salamat sa inyong pagmamahal sa ating bayan, thank you for showing that there is hope, may pag-asa at may maaasahan tayo sa ating mga kabataan,” Duterte addressed the ROTC cadets.

Zamboanga City Mayor John Dalipe, in welcoming guests and regional delegations, said the ROTC Games celebrates the spirit of camaraderie, discipline and patriotism that the ROTC embodies.

“The ROTC has been an integral part of our nation’s history as it instills values of discipline, duty and love for country of our youth,” Dalipe said.

He commended the organizers and the agencies concerned for making the Games possible, even as he expressed his all-out support to the event in keeping with his administration’s advocacy to promote Zamboanga City as a sports tourism destination in the region.

Sen. Francis Tolentino, ROTC honorary chair, thanked Duterte for her “truly significant” presence being a genuine advocate of youth and sports development through military service.

Themed “Tibay at Galing ay Pagyamanin, Suportahan ang Palarong ROTC Natin,” the Games involves the ROTC units of the main service branches of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP): the Army, the Air Force, and the Navy.

Among the distinguished visitors during the kickoff were Philippine Sports Commission chairman Richard Bachmann, who represented PSC Consultant Kirsten Evan Regodon; representatives from the Commission on Higher Education; officials from the Philippine Army, Philippine Navy, Philippine Air Force; Zamboanga City Vice Mayor Josephine Pareja; members of the City Council; and officials from the six participating regions in Mindanao.

The torch relay and lighting of cauldron was performed by World and Asian champions Rose Jean Ramos, Albert Ian delos Santos, Angeline Colonia, Rosalinda Faustino, Alexzandra Ann Diaz, and Jhon Peralta—all of Zamboanga City. (Frencie L. Carreon / MindaNews)