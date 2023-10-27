A surfer rides the waves during the first day of the 27th Siargao International Surfing Cup on Thursday, October 26. The event drew over 100 surfers from different countries. MindaNews photo by IVY MARIE MANGADLAO

GENERAL LUNA, Siargao Island (MindaNews / 27 October) – Over 100 surfers from several countries flocked in the surfing capital of the country as the 27th Siargao International Surfing Cup kicked off Thursday.

Gerry Degan, event director said that one significant change for this year’s event is the substantial increase in the Qualifying Series (QS) points, from the previous year’s 1,000 to 3,000, promising a more intense and globally significant competition.

“The reason for raising the points this year is money. It’s about how much sponsorship money we can get. The real benefit is that we get more press, more coverage of surfing, and a better level of competition as well,” Degan said.

Apart from the sponsorships, Degan added the increase in QS is also beneficial to the surfers, as they would earn extra points if they win their campaign.

Ty Sorati, the tour manager at World Surf League (WSL) Asia Pacific said this year’s event has a diverse pool of surfers hailing from the Philippines, Indonesia, Japan, Australia, Sweden and other countries.

The Philippines’ top-ranked and Asia’s number 4 surfer John Mark “Marama” Tokong, the champion of the 26th Siargao International Surfing Cup returns to compete this year along with another local favorite, Philmar Alipayo who finished third last year.

According to WSL, a total cash prize of USD45,000 awaits the winners of the surfing cup both for the men’s and women’s QS competitions.

The 2023 Siargao International Surfing Cup QS 3000 will run from October 26 to November 1, at Cloud 9, one of the world’s best surfing spots.

Surigao del Norte 1st District Rep. Francisco Bingo Matugas II stated that this year’s surfing cup represents a high-level competition with the aim of showcasing Siargao’s full recovery after the extensive damage caused by super typhoon Odette.

“Siargao Island stands as a testament to the indomitable Filipino spirit. We have weathered storms, both natural and otherwise, and emerged stronger and more united,” said Matugas.

He added they have sponsored 21 local surfers to compete whom they call ‘Bagtik Surfers.’

“We have this because we want to bring our local surfers to the world platform to let them compete with the best of the best. It’s hard for local surfers to go to different countries, so we cannot let everyone go. We can choose only one to three surfers to represent us abroad. But by hosting it here, we can allow them to compete, just as we are doing now,” he said.

Department of Tourism (DOT) Undersecretary Shahlimar Hofer Tomano who was present during the opening ceremony said the event is a testament to the resilience of a community in its drive to promote the destination as well as the sport, which has given so much back to the locals.

“The Siargao International Surfing Cup is a reminder of how sustainable tourism can be a driving force for positive change. It is a showcase of how communities can thrive through eco-conscious practices, responsible tourism, and a commitment to preserving the very environment that draws visitors here in the first place,” he said.

DOT also turned over P1.5 million in funding support to the local government of General Luna to support its hosting of the international surfing cup.

Siargao has recently achieved recognition in the Condé Nast Traveler Top 10 Readers’ Choice Awards for the best islands in Asia, marking its re-entry into the list after missing out last year, likely due to the island’s gradual recovery from the devastation caused by Odette, which temporarily affected its standing as a sought-after surfing destination. (Ivy Marie Mangadlao/MindaNews)