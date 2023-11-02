BUTUAN CITY (MindaNews / 2 Nov)—Securing back-to-back victories, it was the Philippines’ John Mark “Marama” Tokong who once again showcased dominance during the 27th Siargao International Surfing Cup World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 3000 event for men’s heat at his home base of Cloud 9, General Luna, Siargao Island on Wednesday.

John Mark “Marama” Tokong is carried off by his fellow Filipino professional surfers Noah Arkfeld (left) and Philmar Alipayo (right) as they celebrate his victory in the 27th Siargao International Surfing Cup. Photo courtesy of World Surf League / Tim Hain

Tokong, the defending champion of the 26th Siargao International Surfing Cup, overcame a massive field of Asia’s best up-and-comers, clinching his fourth title after his victories in 2015, 2019, and 2022 in the same international surfing cup, WSL said in its website.

“Tokong came up against Japan’s Joh Azuchi in the final, and although Azuchi looked in good touch, it was all about the local hero as Tokong posted a 16.25 two-wave total (out of a possible 20), which was the highest of the entire event,” WSL stated.

WSL said that Tokong boosted huge airs and threaded long tubes for the score as he moved to 12th on the WSL Asia regional rankings.

“I’m so stoked to win again this year. It was great taking on Joh in the final, but I just felt so confident going into the heat. I just focused on my plan and on myself and avoided mistakes. I competed in the Challenger Series this year, which was an incredible experience. I want to get back there again next year, and this win will do a lot for my ranking,” Tokong said.

He added that after the celebration, he will be back in competition mode to focus on another surfing cup as he will be off to Taiwan next week to participate in the 2023 Taiwan Open of Surfing QS 5000, which will commence on November 6 at Jinzun Harbour in Taitung County.

As part of his prize, Tokong received 3,000 QS points in addition to a cash prize of $3,800.

Earlier this year, Tokong was declared the first Filipino surfer to qualify for the 2023 WSL Challenger Series.

John Mark “Marama” Tokong rides the barrel waves leading to his back-to-back victory. Photo courtesy of World Surf League / Tim Hain

Seventeen-year-old Anon Matsuoka of Japan, who was defeated by the Philippines’ champion Nilbie Blancada last year, won the women’s championship and faced off against Sky Brown of Great Britain in the finals.

Blancada, who placed 3rd this year, earned 1,825 points and $1,550. She was defeated by Brown in the semi-finals.

Other Filipino surfers who made it to the quarterfinals are Noah Arkfeld and Robert Magalona, placing 5thand 9th, respectively.

The 2023 Siargao International Surfing Cup QS 3000 ran from October 26 to November 1, with over 100 professional surfers from across the globe participating. (Ivy Marie A. Mangadlao / MindaNews)