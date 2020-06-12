BARMM CHIEF MINISTER: Our journey towards a better Philippines and a better Bangsamoro continues

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

Bismillahir Rahmanir Raheem Assalum Alaykum Wa Rahmahtullahi Taala Wa Barakatuh

The Bangsamoro Government joins the entire country in celebrating this year’s 122nd Philippine Independence Day. Unlike the previous anniversaries of our country’s declaration of independence, this year, the entire archipelago is facing another challenge that will once again test our collective strength as a people. The Coronavirus pandemic has placed our nation in trying times but just like the previous challenges that have come our way, I am optimistic that we can overcome this crisis – resilient, strong, and unwavering.

The journey towards winning our rights as a free nation was not easy. In fact, the creation of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao is another important phase in truly achieving an inclusive nation that recognizes the efforts of the Bangsamoro in shaping the country’s long history of fighting against oppression and injustices. By the end of this transition phase, we are hopeful that somehow, we can finally engrave the Bangsamoro and its rightful place in this nation’s history.

Today, we also remember those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice for the country. This year, however, the country has become witness to the bravery and significant contributions of oftentimes unsung heroes who are now facing the pandemic upfront, the frontliners. These are the people who, like our forbears, are once again fighting for our lives and even striving to protect us from the threats of viruses and diseases. We extend our deepest gratitude and prayers for their invaluable service during this crisis; maraming maraming salamat po. Your dedication and passion to work for our countrymen are deeply appreciated and arguably, are now in the same ranks of those who fought for the Filipino and the Bangsamoro’s freedom. We also pay homage to those who continue to work passionately for the Filipino and the Bangsamoro people – recognized or not, you are all heroes to us.

Our journey towards a better Philippines and a better Bangsamoro continues. Maligayang Araw ng Kalayaan!

AHOD BALAWAG EBRAHIM

Chief Minister

Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao

COTABATO CITY

12 June 2020

