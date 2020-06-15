FOCAP on the Libel Conviction of Rappler CEOand Executive Editor Ressa, former reporter Santos

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

The Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines is extremely alarmed over the conviction of journalist Maria Ressa and former Rappler reporter Reynaldo Santos Jr.

It’s a menacing blow to press freedom in the Philippines and adds a new weapon in a growing legal arsenal against constitutionally guaranteed civil liberties in an Asian outpost of democracy.

FOCAP journalists will press on with their courageous, fair, accurate and independent journalism.

We have fought to stay independent since the dark Martial Law days. We will fight on every time, threat after threat.

We stand with Maria and Rey.

We stand with Rappler.

We stand with all independent journalists.

