Message of Presidential Peace Adviser Carlito Galvez, Jr. on the 122nd Philippine Independence Day

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

12 June 2020

On this day, a century, two decades and two years ago, the Philippine flag – in vibrant blue, red, yellow, and white – was raised with great pride and honor as the national anthem was being played for the first time.

It was a defining moment in our nation’s history. And to this day, the same ideals embodied by our beloved forefathers who fought for our freedom – patriotism, gallantry, and selflessness – remain burning within the hearts and minds of every Filipino.

This year is an extraordinary one, for as we raise our flags in pride and solidarity, we are once again called to fight a different kind of war. But in this war, we are facing an unseen enemy that lurks in the shadows and strikes its victims without warning.

But we must not lose hope. Rather, we must muster every ounce of courage within ourselves and confront this enemy head-on.

As we raise our flags today, let us pay tribute to our brave health frontliners – nurses, doctors and medical personnel — who are putting their lives on the line every day in order to serve their countrymen and save lives.

As we raise our flags today, let us thank our hard-working social workers, barangay volunteers, local officials, soldiers and policemen, who go beyond the call of duty to provide essential government services and keep our communities safe.

And we raise our flags today, we let us cheer each and every Filipino who is silently doing their part to help prevent the further spread of the disease, and aid our less fortunate brothers and sisters.

This is a battle that we cannot fight individually, but should be fought collectively – as one people and one nation.

As we move forward and transition to the ‘New Normal,’ let us remember the main lesson left behind by our forefathers: in unity, there is strength. Let us therefore work hand-in-hand and shoulder to shoulder, as we fight this enemy and banish it from our shores.

There is no doubt, we shall win this battle and regain our freedom from the clutches of this disease. We are Filipinos. The blood of our forefathers run through our veins. We shall overcome and heal as one.

Maligayang Araw ng Kasarinlan sa ating lahat!

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.

Comments

comments