STATEMENT: The Anti-Terror bill will not help build inclusive peace 

(Statement of Balay Mindanaw on House Bill 6875 or the proposed Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020)

The Anti-Terror Bill, if it becomes a law, will legitimize and institutionalize the so-called “national security ideology” or what was then the Marcos Martial Law dictum: “Isang Bansa, Isang Diwa”. Those who were critical of the Administration were quickly branded as terrorists, arrested, tortured, and even killed. They were silenced.

This bill is worse as it outrightly criminalizes even the legitimate right of every citizen to peaceful dissent, and disregards due process. The loose and arbitrary use of the “terrorism” paves the way for some law enforces to use the “shortcut” methods.

It also arrogates to the executive branch powers that rightfully belongs to the judiciary.

The Anti-Terror Bill will not help in our common aspiration for a democratic society where all political, philosophical and religious beliefs are supposedly respected and tolerated.

Instead of uniting us, it will divide us. It will isolate and alienate peaceful dissent and activism.

It will not help build inclusive peace.

We say #NoToAntiTerrorBill

4 June 2020

Charlito “Kaloy” Manlupig

President

Balay Mindanaw

