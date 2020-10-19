STATEMENT of Deputy Speaker Mujiv Hataman on the death of MNLF chair Yusoph Jikiri

We are deeply saddened by the sudden loss of a great revolutionary and freedom fighter of our time. Our hearts mourn the death of MNLF Chairman Yusoph Jikiri, and his untimely departure will be felt across the lands of the Bangsamoro.

Chairman Jikiri was also a former governor and representative of the province of Sulu. Sabay kaming naging congressman noon. Nagkasama din kami ni Chairman noong panahon namin sa ARMM, noong ako ay regional governor at siya naman ang deputy governor. Madami akong natutunan sa kanya, at marami siyang nai-ambag sa ARMM noong kami ay naglilingkod pa doon.

But beyond the various positions he held as a revolutionary and as a public servant, it is the fact of his passion, bravery and courage as a warrior in fighting for the Bangsamoro people that will best describe his legacy. This will reverberate forever and will be one of the pillars of the Bangsamoro fight for self-determination.

Chairman Jikiri, marami pong salamat! You will leave behind a lasting legacy that will be enjoyed and passed on to all of our children.

Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi rajiun!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn



Comments

comments