STATEMENT: Stop the verbal abuse and all forms of violence against women and girls!

STATEMENT of Konsyensa Dabaw and other Dabawenyas

We, the women of Konsyensya Dabaw, together with other Dabawenyas, speak collectively to denounce verbal abuse and all forms of violence against women and girls that have seemingly become normalized in recent times. Many of us have taken a stand against these on many platforms before. But we have decided to speak as one now as we join the rest of the world in commemorating the 18-Day Campaign to End Violence Against Women and International Human Rights Day.

We are women who hail from or have found a home in Davao. We are educators, writers, non-government workers, lawyers, health practitioners, feminists, women’s rights advocates, peace workers, students, artists, entrepreneurs, government workers, and environmentalists.

Normalizing sexist language through jokes and insensitive remarks is detrimental when rape and other forms of gender-based violence (GBV) are increasing in many communities as women cope with the additional burdens of addressing COVID-19 impacts.

We cannot let these pass as cases of GBV in Davao itself have increased this year. Just recently, a 15-year old minor arrested for quarantine violation was allegedly raped by two barangay tanods. The United Nations Population Fund has also reported the pattern of increased GBV cases in the country during the COVID-19 pandemic.

We take pride in Davao City as the country’s first local government to pass a Gender and Development Code. The trailblazing Women and Development Code of Davao City 1997 has served as a model and inspiration for other local governments. The Code states, “it shall be the policy of the Local Government of Davao City to uphold the rights of women and the belief in their worth and dignity as human beings. Women shall be recognized as full and equal partners of men in development and nation building and men shall share equally with all forms of productive and reproductive activities.”

That Code was signed into law on 14 October 1997 by Mayor Rodrigo Roa Duterte, now President of the Philippines.

We lament that the President has displayed misogynistic behavior and used sexist language repeatedly. We recall his rape joke about a foreign missionary, the order to shoot female members of the New People’s Army in the vagina, and the trivialization of Vice President Leni Robredo’s disaster relief and recovery efforts. The State’s deplorable acts, specifically the continued persecution of women critical of the Duterte administration that have led to their imprisonment and even the death of an infant forcibly separated from her mother, follow and mirror the behavior and language.

As Davao advocates for gender equality, women’s rights, and peace, we saySTOP THE VERBAL ABUSE, INSULTS, SEXIST JOKES, AND OTHER FORMS OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT AGAINST WOMEN AND GIRLS!

We cannot put up with sexist jokes and remarks, especially those coming from the country’s highest officials and uttered in official functions. These trivialize women and girls and normalize our objectification. We cannot allow men and boys to be emboldened by national leaders’ examples with their blatant display of prejudice and chauvinism.

We are alarmed that the gains of many years of advocacy on gender sensitivity and mainstreaming and women’s rights are being eroded because the current government is failing to demonstrate leadership and good examples in instilling values that promote respect for women, decency, and civility.

We echo the statement of the Commission on Human Rights, the Gender Ombud, urging the government to fulfill its obligations, especially reminding “the President and other high ranking officials of their obligation not to perpetuate nor tolerate violence against women. We remind them that as officials, instead of making jokes at the expense of women during a government briefing, they have to respond immediately to the gendered and intersectional needs of women facing multiple disasters.“

The country is already struggling under many challenges. Several times in the past few weeks, Davao City posted the highest number of new COVID-19 cases nationwide, as reported by the Department of Health. Many parts of Mindanao are trying to recover from armed conflicts amid the pandemic. Luzon is still reeling from the super typhoons and massive flooding. On top of these difficulties, the President’s blatant display of his low regard for women and what we contribute to uplifting communities is unconscionable.

We urge the President to stop displaying misogyny and using sexist language. Instead, we exhort that he consistently demonstrate respect for women and girls and recognize our valuable contributions as equal partners of men. We challenge him to be a better example to other government officials and our Filipino men and boys by following the letter and spirit of the country’s laws upholding and protecting women’s rights, especially the Gender and Development Code of Davao City.

We ask the President, who is in the last 19 months of his term, what legacy do you want to leave behind concerning women and girls?

We speak for ourselves and on behalf of those who will come after us, who, as today’s children, deserve better than to live in a culture of violence.

Kami nanawagan sa among mga kaigsoonang Dabawenyo sa pagpakita sa atong hiniusang pag-ila ug pagtahud sa mga katungod ug dignidad sa mga kababayen-an. Ihunong na ang pagbugal-bugal ug pagtamay sa kababayen-an ug pagyatak sa katungod sa mga kababayen-an! (We call on our fellow Dabawenyos to show our shared recognition of and respect for women’s rights and dignity. Stop the verbal abuse against and disrespect for women and violations of women’s rights!)

Signatories:

Mags Z. Maglana, Konsyensya Dabaw Norma Javellana, Environmentalist, Datu Bago Awardee 2018 Melot Balisalisa, GAD Consultant and Sociologist Rosena Sanchez, GAD Consultant and Economist Patricia Sarenas, MINCODE and Abanse Pinay Partylist Representative 1998-2004 Beatriz de Vera, NGO Worker Pilar Oringo, Educator, former Professor of Psychology Perpy C. Tio, Development Worker Maria Lourdes Tiangco, RSW Lyda B. Canson, Chair Emeritus, Gabriela Davao City Dr. Jean Lindo, Gabriela SMR Atty. Mary Ann Arnado, Davao City Jhoanna Lynn Cruz, UP Mindanao/Davao Writers Guild Memen Lauzon-Gatmaytan, Peace Advocate Carmela Santos, Environmental Planner Dr. Nuelle Duterte, NYC USA Flora Ninfa Santos-Leocadio, Enterprise Development Consultant Norma Mapansa Gonos, IP Advocate Concepcion Abayon Agudo, Entrepreneur Jennifer Ramos, Environmental Lawyer Maria Virginia Yap Morales, Book Writer Margarita Valle, Journalist Carolyn O. Arguillas, Journalist Germelina Lacorte, Journalist Mae Fe Templa, Social Worker Lyca Sarenas, Davao City Geejay Bajo-Williams, Performing Artist Kyra Noelle S. Paronda, Student Ethel Apuzen, Wellness and Health Practitioner Agnes Nelmida Miclat, Writer Joji Pantoja, Peacebuilders Community Eizel Hilario, DSD Student, UP-CSWCD Ram Botero, Artist Anne Shangrila Fuentes, Sociologist Jeanette Laurel-Ampog, Feminist Luzviminda Santos, Bangkal Davao City Ma. Loreto Abella Lopez, Entrepreneur Mary Fe B. Arquiza, Gender and Development Advocate Elizabeth Basilio Amparo, Entrepreneur Crystal Flores, Matina Davao City Dr. Elizabeth Paz R. Mangrobang, Quezon City Atty. Alice Morada, Cebu Annie Silvosa, Accountant Ma. Teresa Cabazares, Tugbok District Davao City Melissa Libre, Los Angeles California Ignacia Palo, Washington DC, USA Michelle Zambas, Cagayan de Oro City Cora Espinosa, SAMAKANA Atty. Francesca Sarenas, Saligan Arlene Aguirre Avelino, Retired Banker Corazon Dee, Development Advocate Daisy Canarias Apat, Development Worker Melissa Barrera, Cultural Worker Sarah Bernasor, Brisbane Australia Pia Duran, Filmmaker Angely Pamila Chi, Writer and Artist, Davao City Editha Mansayagan, Maragusan, Davao de Oro Bayang Barrios, Performing Artist Buen Gador, Davao City Esperanza A. Santos, Health and Environment Activist Chic Ramoso, Wellness Advocate Janette A. Demos, Sentro-Women Lily Mocles, Sentro ng mga Nagkakaisa at Progresibong Manggagawa Louise Lampon, Peace and Development Worker Benggay Tionko-Los Banos, Entrepreneur Lia Jasmin Esquillo, Environmentalist Neema E. Villarin, Student Ianna E. Villarin, Student Elena Luz Alojipan, Lawyer Potri Ranka Manis, New York City Helen Gaspar, Educator Ivy Abella Cabreira, Corporate Secretary, Davao City Hermenegilda Escalante, SRH Frontliner Leila Rispens-Noel, Development Worker/Social Entrepreneur Ava Patricia Avila, PhD Hawaii Kenette Jean Millondaga, Davao City Ana Raissa Trinidad-Lagarto, Anthropologist Agnes Lorenzana, DSWD Emma Remitio, LED Consultant and Community Development Organizer Rosalinda Tomas, Educator/Anthropologist Judith Dalagan, Educator Mae S. Pacinabao-Galong, Gender Rights Advocate Penelope Sanz, Matina, Davao City Mae Kristine Cordenillo, Property Manager Ma. Luisa Dominguez San Jose, Hong Kong Marites Gonzalo, Educator Nel Villanueva, Pharmacist Louise Jashil Sonido, Asst. Professor, UP Diliman Anna Carreon, KAUGMAON Bai Raizsa Anayatin, MINCODE Agnes Bolanos, AADC Rowena De La Torre, Dabawenya Andrea Malaya M. Ragrario, Anthropologist Cleofe Ambulo, Davao City Inday Carreon, Development Worker Davao City Grace Mahinay, UPLM Davao City Divina Blanco, Retired Banker Bangkok Thailand Julienne Baldonado, Community Development Worker Lyndee Prieto, Peace Advocate Jo Villanueva, Cagayan de Oro City Lourdes Simpol, member of the GA, FPE Beau Baconguis, Environmental Activist Maris Olaivar Vanderyacht, Seattle USA Maya Flaminda J. Vandenbroeck, Writer, Little Flow Stories, Davao City June Freeman, Community Organizer Cha Murdock, Malaya Movement Veda Sachi C. Daliling, Student, Davao City Yennes Uyel Villanueva, Student, Cagayan de Oro Liwanag Anung, Child Rights Advocate Lucille Binigay, Peace and Development Worker Alma L. Mondragon, Nurse Isaiah A. Alcomendras, Student, Davao City Aurea Christie Lumaad, M&E Specialist



If you want to sign this statement, please send a PM to the FB page of Konsyensya Dabaw)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn



Comments

comments