Philippine Media Statement on the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020

The Supreme Court is hearing oral arguments on petitions against the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) of 2020. We, editors and reporters of news organizations around the Philippines, join the voices of various sectors opposing provisions of the law that trample upon fundamental freedoms, including the freedom of the press.

Section 9 of the ATA proscribes speech, proclamations, writings, emblems, and banners that fall under the new crime of “inciting to terrorism,” imposing a penalty of 12 years in prison. As the law fails to provide a clear definition of terrorism and is vague about what constitutes acts of terrorism, Section 9 could make media practitioners vulnerable to wrongful charges and arrests, producing a chilling effect on all media practice.

Government’s assurance that protection clauses are in place fly in the face of the experience of news organizations and journalists who have been red-tagged and branded as “terrorists” by government and security officials. With the government’s anti-insurgency campaign causing a rise in killings of activists, we fear for the safety of our colleagues.

We call on the government to uphold the freedom of the press. We demand that the rights and safety of journalists and media houses be respected and protected at all times. Many of us have seen how efforts to go after “enemies of the people” have led to zealous securitization of the government’s response to the problems of the country.

The ATA will not succeed in reducing the threat of terrorism with over-reaching prohibitions on expressive as well as political freedoms. It will reduce this country to a field of submissive and unquestioning individuals, to be herded like sheep by the police and the military. We reject the Anti-Terrorism Act!

Media Organizations

Tess Bacalla for Asia Democracy Chronicles Felix Espinida Jr. for BicolExpress.Net Len Olea for Bulatlat Red Batario for the Center for Community Journalism and Development Melinda De Jesus for Center for Media Freedom and Responsibility Francis Allan Angelo for the Daily Guardian Herbie Gomez for theMindanao Gold Star Daily Carolyn Arguillas for Mindanews Jonathan de Santos for the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP) Carmela Fonbuena for the Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism (PCIJ) Ariel Sebellino for the Philippine Press Institute (PPI) Ezra Acayan for the Photojournalist’s Center of the Philippines (PCP) Glenda Gloria for Rappler Bobby Labalan for Sorsogon Organization of News Writers, Announcers and Reporters (SONAR) and the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines-Sorsogon Lucia Tangi for the U.P. Department of Journalism Ellen Tordesillas for VERA Files Sol Juvida for Women Writers in Media

In their individual capacities:

Michelle Abad, Rappler Patricia Aquino, Pumapodcast Ana Corina Arceo, Rappler Jez Aznar Samantha Bagayas, Rappler Bernice Beltran, PCP Jairo Bolledo, Rappler Lian Buan, Rappler Kaye Cabal, Rappler Gaea Katreena Cabico Amalia Cabusao, PPI Gerg Cahiles Gerard Carreon, PCP Mara Cepeda, Rappler Adelle Chua Ian Nicolas Cigaral Alec Corpuz, PCP Cong B. Corrales, Mindanao Gold Star Daily Bea Cupin, Rappler Noemi Lardizabal Dado Camille Diola Jimmy Domingo, PCP Camille Elemia, Rappler Maria Elena Catajan Paterno Esmaquel, Rappler Marchel Espina Nonoy Espina, NUJP Sharlene Festin, PCP Chay Hofileña, Rappler Karol Ilagan, PCIJ Jodesz Gavilan, Rappler Miriam Grace Go, Rappler Xave Gregorio Kenneth Roland Guda, PCIJ Jules Guiang, Rappler Carljoe Javier, Pumapodcast LeAnne Jazul, Rappler Jee Jeronimo, Rappler Victor D. Kintanar, PCP Dwight De Leon, Rappler Marguerite de Leon, Rappler Raffy Lerma, PCP Ed Lingao Barnaby Lo Franco Luna Pauline Macaraeg, Rappler Bonz Magsambol, Rappler Prinz Magtulis Julius Mariveles, Digital News Exchange Bullit Marquez Manny Mogato John Nery, columnist, Philippine Daily Inquirer Bella Perez-Rubio Chris Quintana, PCP Pia Ranada, Rappler James Relativo Maria Ressa Rappler Jojo Riñoza, PCP Rick Rocamora, PCP Chery Salazar, PCIJ Mark Z. Saludes, PCP David Santos Basilio Sepe, PCP Fernando Sepe Jr., PCP Raisa Marielle Serafica, Rappler Floreen Simon, PCIJ Rambo Talabong, Rappler Maria Tan, PCP Cristina Gratia Tantengco, Pumapodcast Raffy Tima Sofia Tomacruz, Rappler Bernadette Uy, PCP Inday Espina Varona Chito dela Vega, Rappler Daniel Vicedo, PCP Pau Villanueva, PCP Patricia Lourdes Viray Sofia Virtudes, Rappler Marites Vitug, Rappler

