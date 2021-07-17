Philippine Media’s Pledge for the 2022 Elections

EVERY ELECTION is a reckoning for democracy. As journalists reporting on another critical moment for our country, we have a duty to provide accurate, reliable and essential information that will empower voters and encourage public discussion and debate.

Affirming that:

Election integrity is not just about credible counting of votes, but about clean, level, legal, transparent, and accountable campaigning;

Credible elections need credible media; conversely, corrupted media can further corrupt politics;

Citizens need issues and debates to be clarified, not simply amplified.

We pledge to:

• Put voters and the integrity of the electoral process at the center of our reporting.

• Focus on issues not just on personalities.

• Examine the track record and qualifications of candidates and political parties vying for

public office and hold them accountable for the veracity and honesty of their every

statement and promise.

• Cover as responsible and accountable the institutions mandated to ensure an even,

orderly, and credible electoral playing field.

• Stand in solidarity with each other when any journalist or news organization is harassed

by state agents, political parties, candidates, or private groups for their

evidence-based journalism.

• Be accountable to the public. We will hold each other to higher standards of impartiality,

credibility, and integrity.

In line with these principles, we commit to:

• Challenge and correct statements and claims that have no basis in fact.

• Avoid highlighting or amplifying falsehoods, hate speech and incitements to violence.

• Report on the partisan activities of government officials, including those working for

national and local agencies, the courts, law-enforcement and the armed services.

• Monitor the independence of the Commission on Elections, the courts, the military, the

police, teachers and all other individuals and entities involved in the conduct of the

election.

• Highlight the efforts of the public and private sectors to uphold the honesty and

integrity of elections.

• Monitor vote buying, campaign spending and the use of public funds to win elections.

• Contextualize reporting on surveys and the winnability of candidates. We will not report

on surveys without verifying the source of the polling data, the track record of the

companies conducting the polls, the methodologies used, and the questions asked.

• Focus on voter education, citizen participation and empowerment.

• Organize and report on town halls and debates and encourage candidates and citizens

to take part in them.

• Uphold codes of ethics and professional conduct and disclose potential conflicts of

interest.

• Make a clear distinction between reportage and opinion.

• Promote safety, public health and security protocols for and among journalists and be

mindful of the impact of our work on the safety and well-being of the people and

communities we interact with in the course of our reporting.

• Share best practices, knowledge, and experience, and raise our individual and collective

capacities and competencies in covering elections – as well as the politics, issues,

policies, leaders, and people beyond the elections.

Signed (as of 16 July 2021, 7pm),

Media Organizations:

Interaksyon

Mindanao News Express

NUJP – ABS-CBN Chapter

NUJP – EU Chapter

NUJP – Middle East

NUJP – NCR

Pinoy Weekly

TUDLA Productions

Women Writers in Media Now

Pokus Gitnang Luson Multimedia Network

Amalia Cabusao for Mindanao Times

Ann Lourdes C. Lopez for Asian Institute of Journalism and Communication

Ariel Sebellino for Philippine Press Institute (PPI)

Carmela Fonbuena for Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism (PCIJ)

Carolyn O. Arguillas for MindaNews

Cheche Lazaro for Probe

Cong B. Corrales for Mindanao Gold Star Daily

Camille Diola for Philstar.com

Debbie Jane Pangan, ABS-CBN News – ME Bureau

Dexter Aquino See for Herald Express

Ellen Tordesillas for Vera Files

Elmer James Bandol for Bicoltoday.com

Ezra Acayan for Photojournalists’ Center of the Philippines

Felix “Boy” Espineda, Jr. for Bicol Express News

Jonathan de Santos for the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP)

Josephine Mendoza for Calbayog Journal

Justine Ligan for 106.7 FARM Radio

Lucelle Bonzo for Davao Today

Luz Rimban for Asian Center for Journalism at the Ateneo de Manila University (ACFJ)

Lynda Catindig-Garcia for International Association of Women in Radio and Television (IAWRT) Philippine Chapter

Marichu A.Villanueva for The Philippine Star

Melinda Quintos De Jesus for Center for Media Freedom and Responsibility (CMFR)

Miriam Grace Go and Glenda Gloria for Rappler

Patricia Laririt for Palawan News

Raymund B. Villanueva for KODAO Productions

Rhea Padilla for Altermidya Network

Red Batario for Center for Community Journalism and Development (CCJD)

Roby Alampay for PumaPodcast

Rommel Lopez for PressONE.ph, The Press Room Podcast

Ronalyn V. Olea for Bulatlat

In their individual capacities:

Adelina Sevilla Alvarez, CCJD

Aika Rey, Rappler

Alejandro M. Saludo, Radyo Milenyo News FM Koronadal City

Alexis Romero, The Philippine Star

Alfredo Ruzol, ABS-CBN News

Allan Ace Aclan, News 5

Alois Isinika, Rappler

Amalia Cabusao, Mindanao Times

Ana Catalina Paje, Center for Media and Responsibility

Ana Corina Arceo, Rappler

Ana Gonzales, Smart Parenting Summit Media

Ana P. Santos

Andy Espinar, DWJX OKfm Sorsogon

Angel Movido, ABS-CBN News

Anjo Alimario, CNN Philippines

Anjo Bagaoisan, ABS-CBN News

Ann Lourdes Lopez, Asian Institute of Journalism and Communication

Anthony Cuaycong, VERA Files

Anthony Esguerra, VICE

Anthony Reynan Gonzales, TV5 Network Inc.

April Rafales, ABS-CBN News

Ara Eugenio, Summit Media (reportr.world)

Arianne Calumbiran, ONE News

Arianne Merez, Summit Media

Arlene P. Mariposque, GMA 7 News Correspondent – UAE

Arra Perez, ABS-CBN News

Ariel Sebellino, Philippine Press Institute

Ashley Martelino, Spot.ph/Summit Media

Aubrey Glaiza Sangalang-Delos Reyes, GMA Network, Inc.

Bea Cupin, Rappler

Beatrice Puente, News5 Digital

Ben Balce, Mindanao Gold Star Daily

Benise Balaoing, ABS-CBN News

Bernadette Nicolas, BusinessMirror

Bernardino P. Testa, Photojournalist

Beth Frondoso, Rappler

Bhal Cabrera 106.7 Online Farm Radio

Bianca Dava, ABS-CBN News

Billy A. San Juan, CLTV36

BJ Patino, MindaNews

Blanch Ancla, VERA Files

Bobby Lagsa, Rappler/Mindanao Today

Bobby Timonera, MindaNews

Booma Cruz, Vera Files Inc.

Bong Z. Lacson, Punto! Central Luzon

Bong Sarmiento, MindaNews

Bonz Magsambol, Rappler

Camille Diola, Philstar.com

Camille Elemia, Rappler

Camille Samonte, TV5

Carla Bauto Deña, Manila Bulletin

Carljoe Javier, PumaPodcast

Carmela Fonbuena for the Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism

Carolyn O. Arguillas, MindaNews

Ceej Tantengco, PumaPodcast

Celine Isabelle Samson, VERA Files

Charmaine Deogracias, VERA Files

Chay Hofileña, Rappler

Cherry Mae Salazar, Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism

Cherrie Regalado

Chi Liquicia, VERA Files

Chit Santos

Christa I. De La Cruz, SPOT.ph (Summit Media)

Christian Esguerra, ANC & Facts First Podcast

Christia Ramos, INQUIRER.net

Christine O. Avendano, Philippine Daily Inquirer

CJ Maglunog, Rappler

Cong B. Corrales, Mindanao Gold Star Daily

Cyril Bhal A. Cabrera Mindanao News Express

Dabet Panelo, ABS CBN News

Dahlia A. Orit, DYSL (RP-SOGOD)

Danilo Piedad, Cameraman, ABS-CBN

Denise Estrella, Summit Media

Dexter Cabalza, Philippine Daily Inquirer

Diosa Quinones, PumaPodcast

Dianne Adolfo,TV5

DJ Yap, Philippine Daily Inquirer

Dwight De Leon, Rappler

Ed Lingao

Edbrian Pimentel,ABSCBN NEWS

Edison Tangon, GMA News

Edwin Mercurio – NUJP Canada

Ellen Tordesillas, VERA Files

Elijah Roderos, VERA Files

Elizabeth Ruth Deyro

Enrico G. Berdos, VERA Files

Erika Pearl Aguilar, Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism

Erik Tenedero, ABS-CBN News

Ermin F. Garcia, Jr., Sunday Punch

Ezra Acayan, Photojournalists’ Center of the Philippines

Faith delMundo, TV5 News

Felipe F. Salvosa II, PressOne.PH, PCIJ

Ferdinand B. Cabrera, MindaNews

Fernando Sepe Jr., PCP/ABS-CBN News

Floreen Simon, Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism

Frank Cimatu, Baguio Chronicle and Cordillera News Agency

Francis Allan L. Angelo, Daily Guardian

Francis John M. Tiu Sonco, Philippine Daily Inquirer

Franz Embudo, OneNews.PH

Frencie Carreon, MindaNews / Diario Verdad

Froilan Gallardo, MindaNews

Gaby Baizas, Rappler

Gelo Gonzales

Gem Avanceña, TV5

Gemma B. Mendoza, Rappler

Gemma Nemenzo, PositivelyFilipino.com

Gene Alcantara, Juan EU Konek and Global Filipino Radio

Gerard dela Pena, TV5

Gideon Lasco, Columnist – Philippine Daily Inquirer

Gigi Valderrama, INQUIRER.net

Glenn Ray Roluna, DXDD AM/FM

Greg Gregorio, TV5

H. Marcos C. Mordeno, MindaNews

Hannah Paguila, PumaPodcast

Herbie Gomez, Rappler

Inday Espina-Varona, NUJP, Alab Anlysis

Ivel Santos, VERA Files

Iya Gozum, Rappler

Jacob Lazaro, One News PH

Jaehwa Bernardo, ABS-CBN News

Jauhn Etienne Villaruel, ABS-CBN News

Jacque Manabat, ABS-CBN News

Jaira Roxas, Rappler

Jairo Bolledo, Rappler

Jackie de Vega, TFC News

Jasmine Payo, Rappler

Jee Y. Geronimo, Rappler

Jeffrey Hernaez, ABS-CBN News

Jekki Pascual, ABS-CBN News

Jen Aquino, Probe

Jene-Anne Pangue, Rappler

Jeraldine Pascual, CMFR

Jervis Manahan, ABS-CBN News

Jess Malabanan, Manila Standard

Jimmy Lirasan, Bida News Update/OneTV Ozamiz

Jo-Ann Q. Maglipon, WOMEN (Women Writers in Media)

Job Manahan, ABS-CBN News

Jodesz Gavilan, Rappler

Joey Caburnida, TFC NEWS

Joey Natividad, Bicol Express News

John Christian Cosico, TV5

John Nery, Philippine Daily Inquirer & Asian Center for Journalism

John Fel Duhaylungsod, Katawhan sa Probinsya

Jonathan de Santos, National Union of Journalists of the Philippines

Joseph Alvin Umahon, NUJP-EU Chapter

Joseph Bernard A. Marzan, Daily Guardian

Josephine M. Mendoza, Calbayog Journal

Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News

Joyce Babe Pañares, Manila Standard

Jules Guiang, Rappler

Julie S. Alipala, Philippine Daily Inquirer

Juliet Labog-Javellana, Philippine Daily Inquirer

Kara Magsanoc-Alikpala, Storytellers International

Karol Ilagan, Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism

Katrina Hallare, OneNews.PH

Katrina Ventura, PumaPodcast

Kaye Cabal, Rappler

Kenneth Roland A. Guda, Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism

Kier Labrador, Philippine Press Institute

Kiko Mendoza, Rappler

Klaire Ting, VERA Files

Kori Quintos, ABS-CBN News

Krissy Aguilar, INQUIRER.net

Kristina Dorothy Aclan, Pinoy Arabia Middle East

Krixia Subingsubing, Philippine Daily Inquirer

Larry Monserate Piojo, Photojournalists’ Center of the Philippines

Lady Vicencio, ABS-CBN News

Leah Nemil-SanJose, Summit Media

Leah Perez, Center for Media Freedom and Responsibility

Leilani Chavez, Mongabay

Lian Buan, Rappler

Lita Jane B. Cadalig, Baguio Midland Courier

Lily Grace Tabanera, Summit Media

Loreben Tuquero, Rappler

Lourdes Escaros, NUJP-NCR

Lucelle Bonzo for Davao Today

Luigi Almuena

Luis V. Teodoro, Center for Media Freedom and Responsibility

Luz Rimban, Asian Center for Journalism at the Ateneo de Manila University (ACFJ)

Lynda Catindig-Garcia, IAWRT Philippine Chapter

Lyndon Aballe, ABS CBN (TFC NEWS Europe & Middle East)

Ma. Ceres P. Doyo, Women Writers in Media Now (WOMEN)

Maila Ager, INQUIRER.net

Maria A. Ressa, Rappler

Ma. Regina Reyes, ABS-CBN News

Ma. Socorro De Jesus, TFC News

Malu Echevarria, Newsdesk-TV5

Manman Dejeto, MindaNews / freelance visual journalist

Manny Mogato

Mara Cepeda, Rappler

Marc Casillan, PumaPodcast

Marchel Espina, Digicast Negros

Margarita A. Valle, Davao Today

Marguerite de Leon, Rappler

Marichu A.Villanueva, The Philippine Star

Marites D Vitug, Rappler

Maria Elena Catajan – Asia Democracy Network

Marianne Alivio, Cignal TV

Marianne Enriquez, TV5

Marites D. Vitug, Rappler

Marj Ramos-Clemente, Summit Media (Preview.ph)

Marlon Sayson, ABS-CBN News

Martha Teodoro, Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism

Mary Honesty Ragot, Palawan Daily News

Maxxy Santiago – ABS-CBN News (ME Bureau)

Meeko Angela Camba, VERA Files

Meg Adonis, Philippine Daily Inquirer

Melinda Quintos De Jesus, Center for Media Freedom and Responsibility

Melissa Lopez, CNN Philippines

Melvin Gascon

Merinette A. Retona, VERA Files

Mia Gonzalez, Rappler

Mia Rodriguez, SPOT.ph (Summit Media)

Michael Bueza, Rappler

Michael James Licuanan

Michael Navarro, CEO – Mindanao News Express

Michelle Abad, Rappler

Michelle Zoleta, The Philippine Star-Quezon province

Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News

Milo A. Paz, DocuCinema Media Collective

Miriam Grace A. Go, Rappler

Mye Mulingtapang,TFC News

Mylene Mendoza, Summit Media

Nelson Alaba, Assistant Cameraman, ABS-CBN

Neni Sta. Romana Cruz, Women Writers in Media Now

Nestor Burgos Jr., Philippine Daily Inquirer

Nica Rhiana Hanopol, Vera Files

Nick Garcia, One News

Nick Villavecer, Rappler

Nico Bagsic, ABS-CBN News Channel

Neil Arwin Mercado, Inquirer.net

Nini Cabaero

Noemi Lardizabal-Dado

Nicko Talavera, ONE News

Nikko Dizon

Paterno R. Esmaquel II, Rappler

Patricia Aquino, PumaPodcast

Patricia Laririt, Palawan News

Patricia Melliza, Summit Media

Paulynn P. Sicam – Women Writers in Media Now

Pauline Macaraeg, Rappler

Pia Gutierrez, ABS-CBN News

Pia Ranada, Rappler

Pia Regalado, Summit Media (reportr.world)

Rachel Ganancial, Palawan News

Rachel Salinel, ABS CBN (TFC News Europe & The Middle East)

Raisa Marielle Serafica, Rappler

Raffy Lerma, Photojournalists’ Center of the Philippines

Rambo Talabong, Rappler

Raquel Bernal-Crisostomo, TFC News

Raymund B. Villanueva, KODAO PRODUCTIONS

Rex Remitio, CNN Philippines

Rey J. Garcia, The Mindanao Observer

Ray Gaspay, SamarNews.com

Rey Samonte, Assistant Cameraman, ABS-CBN

Rica Lazo, ABS-CBN News

Ricardo Dizon, Cameraman, ABS-CBN

Ricky Bautista, Samar Weekly Express

Rhonechelle Cabodbod, Southern Leyte Times Newspaper

Roberto D. Dollison Jr. Sorsogon News

Roby Alampay, PumaPodcast

Rommel Lopez for PressONE.ph, The Press Room Podcast

Ronalyn V. Olea, Bulatlat

Roselle Miranda, Summit Media

Rowena Carranza Paraan, ABS-CBN News

Rowen M. Soldevilla TFC News

Ryan Christopher J. Sorote, DYWC TeleRadyo (Negros Oriental)

Ryan Jay Evangelista, ABS-CBN News

Ryan Juego, News5

Ryan Macasero, Rappler

Ryan D. Rosauro, Philippine Daily Inquirer

Samantha Bagayas, Rappler

Sean G.Sulugan-Benta, Birada News Daily

Sengkly Eslabra, Cameraman, ABS-CBN

Sheila Coronel, Women Writers in Media Now

Sherrie Ann Torres – ABS-CBN News

Shyla Francisco, TV5/ One News

Sofia De Aros, SUMMIT MEDIA (Preview.ph)

Sofia Tomacruz, Rappler

Sofia Virtudes, Rappler

Solita Monsod – GMA7, Inquirer, UP School of Economics

Sol Juvida Women Writers in Media Now

Sonia P Soto , CLTV

Sonny E. Fernandez

Sharra Elep, Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism

Steph Arnaldo, Rappler

Stephanie Sison, Summit Media (Preview.ph)

Tarra Quismundo, ABS-CBN News

Tetch Torres-Tupas, INQUIRER.net

Ted Aldwin Ong, peoplesdomain.net

Ted Regencia, Al Jazeera English online

Tess Bacalla, Asia Democracy Chronicles

Theodore Jason Patrick K. Ortiz, GMA Public Affairs

Tina Monzon Palma

Tita C Valderama, VERA Files

Tonette T. Orejas, Philippine Daily Inquirer

Tress Reyes, VERA Files

Triciah Terada, CNN Philippines

Uriel Quilinguing, Mindanao Today

Vangie Rebot Jorquia, TFC NEWS

Vergel Santos

Vernise Tantuco, Rappler

Vincent Charlemagne Cabreza, Philippine Daily Inquirer

Virgilio Cuizon, TFC News

Volt Contreras, Philippine Daily Inquirer

Warren de Guzman, ABS-CBN News

Weeda Wheng Callora Mindanao Pulse Forum

Ysabel Y. Yuzon, Summit Media (Candy)

Yvette Fernandez, Summit Media

Yvonne Roble Berenguel , 106.7 FARM Radio

Yvonne T. Chua, University of the Philippines

Zacarian Sarao, INQUIRER.net

Zandro Ochona, ABS-CBN News

