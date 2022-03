Balay Mindanaw joins the Filipino nation in celebrating the people power revolution that toppled the Marcos Dictatorship.

We also join the growing Filipino peoples’ movement that strongly resists the assault on truth and justice by revising history.

We join the many in defending the gains of the people power and preventing the return of those responsible for the plunder of our country and the death of our democracy.

Never Again! 25 February 2022

