CCJD Statement: Farewell LVT

The staff and officers of the Center for Community Journalism and Development (CCJD) deeply mourn the passing of Dean Luis V. Teodoro, mentor, partner, friend, colleague, and kindred spirit.

We will sadly miss his biting commentaries that cut to the quick but tempered by his sense of justice and humanity, his unwavering faith in a kind of journalism that can transform people’s lives, and his wellspring of inexhaustible wisdom that guided many of us when darkness seemed impenetrable.

To Dean Luis, farewell and thank you for gifting us with the knowledge and understanding of what journalism is and should be.

Red Batario and G Sevilla Alvarez

Center for Community Journalism and Development