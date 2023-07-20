[STATEMENT] UPLM: The day of reckoning and accountability will inevitably come

The Union of Peoples’ Lawyers in Mindanao (UPLM) expresses its profound appreciation for the recent ruling of the International Criminal Court (ICC) Appeals Chamber, granting Prosecutor Karim Khan the authorization to proceed with his investigation into alleged human rights violations related to Rodrigo Duterte’s bloody war on drugs. Having experienced the grave loss of loved ones in what were referred to as “nanlaban” police operations or “vigilante” death squad killings, which have also claimed the lives of members of the legal profession, Mindanao shares a deep desire for justice and accountability.

The ICC ruling serves as a strong reminder that while states may attempt to use procedural remedies to delay justice, yet the day of reckoning and accountability will inevitably come. We must not overlook the significance of this ruling and recognize that if governments like the Philippines only sincerely adhere to the implementation of domestic laws and advance the promotion and protection of human rights, the intervention of international bodies like the ICC may not be necessary at all.

With its institutional and individual networks, UPLM reaffirms its commitment to support and fully cooperate with the ICC investigation in the pursuit of justice for the countless lives lost and their grief-stricken families.

Seeking accountability is an essential step towards ending the climate of impunity for human rights violations in the Philippines.

We call upon the Marcos administration to demonstrate unwavering commitment to human rights and the fight against impunity by faithfully adhering to its international legal obligation to cooperate with the court’s investigation.

This is an opportune moment for former President Rodrigo R. Duterte and his co-accused to demonstrate their resolve and face the ICC, cooperating fully to establish the truth and to serve the ends of justice.

ANTONIO C. AZARCON

UPLM Chairman