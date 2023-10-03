As we mark the first year of his murder, the Freedom for Media Freedom for All (FMFA) coalition calls for swift justice for radio broadcaster Percival “Percy Lapid” Mabasa.

FMFA is a coalition of press freedom advocates including the Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism, Center for Media Freedom and Responsibility, National Union of Journalists of the Philippines, Mindanews, and the Philippine Press Institute.

We are concerned that although three persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) were sentenced to additional prison terms — after pleading guilty as accessories to the murder — the case against the alleged masterminds could be archived.

Percy Lapid

FMFA calls for urgent attention to the court hearings, including making sure that the accused are represented by their lawyers so that court proceedings are not delayed by their absences.

Mabasa’s murder laid bare how dangerous the Philippines has become for media workers, particularly for hard-hitting radio commentators. The high-profile investigation that followed also revealed the sordid underbelly of the Philippine correctional system.

The Philippines is among the most dangerous countries in the world for journalists. Out of 178 cases of killings in the country, only in five cases have the masterminds been brought to court, including Mabasa’s killing.

It is our hope that his killers are brought to justice. We encourage the public to closely monitor the case. Murders of journalists are not just issues for journalists, but for everyone who values life and freedom of the press.