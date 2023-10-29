The 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections in the Philippines is not just a local affair. Barangay and SK leaders are the architects of local communities, responsible for the delivery of vital services and in shaping the very foundation upon which our democracy stands. Its impact, therefore, extends far beyond the grassroots.

The 2023 BSKE also plays a pivotal role in improving our elections, particularly the 2025 Midterm Elections. The Commission on Elections (COMELEC) will be piloting several innovations in the BSKE 2023. Learnings and results from these initial testings will be instrumental in making our electoral processes more accountable, transparent, and inclusive.

Ang Barangay at SK ang gobyerno natin sa araw-araw. The Barangay and SK officials that we will elect will only have two years to serve. Hence, it is crucial to elect individuals who are not only well-prepared but also dedicated in addressing the pressing needs of their constituents within a limited time frame. Our pandemic experience has shown how our quality of life can flourish with efficient and proactive Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan leaders, and how it can significantly deteriorate with inefficient and self-serving officials in place. The Filipinos’ vote in the BSKE is a declaration of not only the kind of Barangay we wish to see, but also includes the trajectory of our nation as we approach the 2025 Midterm Elections.

Together, we can build a stronger and more inclusive Philippines, one barangay at a time. Through the BSKE 2023, we can ensure that future national and local elections herald a more responsive and inclusive governance.