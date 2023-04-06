PNP’s gross ignorance and blatant disrespect of the law

We strongly take exception and condemn the 29 March 2023 Memorandum of Police Col. Dennis A. Siruno, Director of the Surigao del Sur Provincial Police Office, ordering the Lianga Municipal Police Station to profile a public attorney for rendering legal assistance to alleged rebels.

This is, to say the least, a gross display of ignorance and blatant disrespect of the law. More importantly, this is an undue interference and grave assault on the independence and role of lawyers in our justice system.

Unfortunately, it can be recalled that similar lawyer profiling incidents have also occurred in the past that sent clear chilling effects on the members of the bar.

PNP members, as law enforcers, are duty-bound and expected to assist in the administration of justice, not to make a mockery of our laws and transgress them with impunity.

Is the profiling of lawyers and members of the Bench now an official policy of the PNP?

We strongly urge the authorities, particularly DILG Secretary Benjamin “Benhur” C. Abalos, Jr. and the PNP leadership, to thoroughly and swiftly investigate this incident and impose the appropriate sanctions on the responsible official concerned.

We call upon the Honorable Supreme Court to take a more aggressive stance in protecting the members of the Bench and Bar, as these continuing attacks on the legal profession erode public trust and confidence in our justice system. Without a justice system we have no civilization, no better than savages.

Lawyers must be free to fulfill their sworn duties with passion and without fear of profiling, and worst, reprisals.

No to lawyer profiling!

Respect the independence of the legal profession!

Stop the attacks!

(SGD) DANIEL C. CAMPOAMOR

IBP Governor, Eastern Mindanao Region

(SGD) AIZA MAE J. KANDA

President, Integrated Bar of the Philippines – Davao City Chapter

(SGD) SUSEYLINE M. BAKINO-ABTARUL

Public Attorney V, Public Attorney’s Office – XI

(SGD) MANUEL P. QUIBOD

Regional Coordinator, Free Legal Assistance Group – Southern

Mindanao

Dean, Ateneo de Davao University – College of Law

(SGD) ANTONIO B. ARELLANO

Dean, University of Mindanao – College of Law

(SGD) RAMON EDISON C. BATACAN

Past IBP Governor, Eastern Mindanao Region

Dean, The Rizal Memorial Colleges – School of Law

(SGD) ISRAELITO P. TORREON

Past IBP Governor, Eastern Mindanao Region

Dean, Jose Maria Colleges – School of Law

(SGD) GENEVIEVE MARIE DOLORES BRANDARES-PAULINO

Dean, Cor Jesu College – Law School

(SGD) LYNNART WALFORD A. TAN

Dean, St. Thomas More School of Law and Business – College of Law

(SGD) CAESAR S. EUROPA

Former IBP Governor, Eastern Mindanao Region

(SGD) SOCORRO ERMAC- CABREROS

Past President, IBP – Davao City Chapter

(SGD) ELEANOR P. DELA PEÑA

Past President, IBP – Davao City Chapter

(SGD) MARCOS A. CHUA, JR.

Past President, IBP – Davao City Chapter

(SGD) CARLOS ISAGANI T. ZARATE

Past President, IBP – Davao City Chapter

(SGD) PETER NEIL E. TRINIDAD

President, IBP – Surigao del Sur Chapter

(SGD) ANTONIO C. AZARCON

Chair, Union of Peoples’ Lawyers in Mindanao