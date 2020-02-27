Magnitude 4.5 quake hits North Cotabato; classes suspended in Kidapawan

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

KIDAPAWAN CITY (MindaNews / 27 February) – A magnitude 4.5 earthquake occurred 14 kilometers northwest of Makilala, North Cotabato 9:03am on Thursday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The temblor was tectonic in origin and had a depth of two kilometers, Phivolcs said.

It said Intensity 5 was felt in Kidapawan City and in Tulunan, North Cotabato.

Instrumental Intensity 4 was felt in Kidapawan City; Instrumental Intensity 3 in Malungon, Sarangani; Instrumental Intensity 2 in Koronadal City and in Tupi, South Cotabato; and Instrumental Intensity 1 in Alabel, Sarangani.

The quake led to the suspension of classes in all levels in Kidapawan City by Mayor Joseph Evangelista.

City information officer Jose Paolo Evangelista relayed the suspension to media through a text message.

Work at the city hall was also suspended.

The city hall was damaged during the series of earthquakes in October last year.

Mayor Evangelista said the local government is planning to construct a one-story city hall in Barangay Magysaysay.

But he did not say when the project would push through. (Malu Cadeliña-Manar/MindaNews)

