M’lang airport eyed to open this year

KIDAPAWAN CITY (MindaNews / 27 February) – Operations at the Central Mindanao Airport in M’lang, North Cotabato might start before the year ends, Governor Nancy Catamco said Thursday.

On Thursday, Catamco and landowners affected by the 18-year old airport project signed the deed of sale in the presence of Department of Transportation (DOTr) Assistant Secretary Jim Melo.

The payment for the lands amounting to almost P6 million and coming from DOTr came later, according to the Provincial Governor’s Office.

Catamco said the deed of sale was among the requirements needed to push through with the project.

The airport already has a terminal, runway and other facilities.

The project started in 2002 during the term of then governor and now Mindanao Development Authority Chair Emmanuel Pinol. (Malu Cadeliña-Manar/MindaNews)

