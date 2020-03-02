2 Davao derby goers admitted at NMMC

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY (MindaNews / 31 March) – Two persons who participated in a derby in Davao City have been admitted at the Northern Mindanao Medical Center (NMMC) here.

According to documents from the Department of Health Region 10 obtained by the media, one person was tested positive of the COVID-19 while the other was negative.

The DOH documents shared during the daily press conferences of Mayor Oscar Moreno said that one of the patient, designated as PUI-A-50 who tested positive of COVID-19, was a 67-year-old male from Tubod, Lanao del Norte.

The Kapatagan Provincial Hospital in Lanao del Norte referred PUI-A-50 to the NMMC.

The other suspected participant of the Davao derby, PUI-A-48, is a 71-year-old male and a resident of Xavier Heights in Barangay Balulang here. He tested negative.

Davao Mayor Sara Duterte has ordered a contact tracing of all of those who attended the cockfight derby at the New Matina Davao Galleria in Davao City last March 6-13.

The DOH in Region 11 has reported that there were persons under investigation (PUIs) and confirmed case among those who attended the Davao derby but did not mention how many.

The confirmation that PUI-A-50 tested positive triggered a lockdown of his village in Barangay Malingao, Tubod town, Lanao del Norte. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)

