2 soldiers killed, 6 others wounded in Maguindanao clash

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 6 March) — Two soldiers were killed and six others were wounded in an encounter with the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters in Maguindanao on Friday.

The fatalities were identified as Pfc Willy Tingson and Pfc Dexter Jau Hierro, both of the 57th Infantry Battalion.

Major Arvin Encinas, spokesperson of the Western Mindanao Command said the incident took place in Barangay Salman, Ampatuan town.

The encounter erupted around 8:50am while a platoon from the 57IB conducted a clearing operation in Salman.

When other soldiers tried to extricate Tingson and Hierro from the area an improvised explosive device went off wounding six of them.

On Monday, a soldier and three BIFF members were killed in an encounter in Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao, the military said.

IED materials were recovered from the armed group, it added. (Ferdinandh B. Cabrera/MindaNews)

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.

Comments

comments