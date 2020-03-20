49 individuals from Sabah quarantined in Tawi-Tawi

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 20 March) – Forty-nine individuals from Sabah, Malaysia were held and placed under a two-week quarantine in Tawi-Tawi as the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) in the province intensified its campaign against the spread of the 2019 coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Now considered as Persons Under Monitoring, the 49 persons took a motorized vessel named Nordiana from Sabah and were apprehended and screened at South Ubian port by government officials.

They will be housed in one building during the quarantine period.

South Ubian Mayor Arcaf Matba said the local government will provide their food and accommodation.

As of Friday, Tawi-Tawi had no confirmed Covid-19 cases.

The province has placed under home quarantine 498 persons most of whom have recently gone to Sabah and Metro Manila.

Malaysia is among the countries badly hit by Covid-19. (Ferdinandh B. Cabrera/MindaNews)

