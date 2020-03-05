5 nabbed in GenSan drug buy-bust operation

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 4 Mar) – Joint anti-drug operatives arrested five drug personalities and seized some P74,800 worth of suspected shabu in a raid on an alleged drug den here early Wednesday.

Katryn Gaye Abad, spokesperson of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA)-Region 12, said the suspects were nabbed following a buy-bust around 2 a.m. at Unit No. 4 of Jessa Mae Apartments in Denoga Subdivision, Barangay Lagao.

She said the entrapment, which was conducted by elements from PDEA-12 and the city police office, targeted suspected pusher Kevin Mondejar alias “Kev,” 26, who was listed as a resident of Aquino Village-Kaunlaran, Yumang Extension in Barangay San Isidro.

Abad said Mondejar sold a sachet of suspected shabu worth P500 to a PDEA agent who posed as a buyer.

She said the operation led to the discovery of a drug den inside the apartment unit, which was rented by a student identified as Andrey Allen Barriatos, 27.

Also arrested were the alleged visitors of the den identified as Davis Calcis, 22; Aaron Causing, 21; and Revin Arky Mondejar, 28.

Recovered at the scene were three small and four medium-sized plastic sachets containing suspected shabu weighing about 11 grams valued of P74,800.00, two small open plastic sachets with suspected shabu residue, tooters, lighters, improvised wooden sealer and aluminum foil strips.

Abad said Kevin and Revin Mondejar, who were reportedly cousins, were included in their target-list and subjected to a series of surveillance activities prior to the operation.

“Revin was the alleged source of illegal drugs peddled by Kevin,” she said in a report.

Abad said Revin was arrested in January 2017 by PDEA-12 agents along with elder brother Roman, then a student of the Mindanao State University College of Law, in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Lagao.

Revin was placed under probation after availing a plea bargain deal but later resumed with his illegal activities, she said.

Abad said charges are now being readied against the suspects, who are detained at the PDEA-12 lockup here, for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (MindaNews)

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.

Comments

comments