8 nabbed in Siargao for partying in resort

By
Roel Catoto
-
SIARGAO SUNSET. A tourist enjoys the beautiful sunset by the beach in General Luna, Siargao Island Thursday (8 February 2018). The white sand beach in this surfing capital extends to more than five kilometers. MindaNews photo by ROEL N. CATOTO

GENERAL LUNA, Siargao Island (MindaNews / 27 March) – Three foreigners and five locals were arrested Wednesday night for holding a party inside a resort in this surfing capital.

Captain Wise Vicente Panuelos, the municipal police chief, brought them to the police station after they were caught having a party at Ohana Resort Siargao around 11pm.

Panuelos said the eight persons violated Executive Order No. 4 of the municipal mayor banning parties and other activities in all establishments amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He said he will also file a complaint against the resort owners for allowing such activity.

Last week, 32 foreigners and locals were arrested for violation of the preventive community quarantine and curfew hours. (Roel N. Catoto/MindaNews)

