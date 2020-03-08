8 nabbed in Siargao for partying in resort

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

GENERAL LUNA, Siargao Island (MindaNews / 27 March) – Three foreigners and five locals were arrested Wednesday night for holding a party inside a resort in this surfing capital.

Captain Wise Vicente Panuelos, the municipal police chief, brought them to the police station after they were caught having a party at Ohana Resort Siargao around 11pm.

Panuelos said the eight persons violated Executive Order No. 4 of the municipal mayor banning parties and other activities in all establishments amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He said he will also file a complaint against the resort owners for allowing such activity.

Last week, 32 foreigners and locals were arrested for violation of the preventive community quarantine and curfew hours. (Roel N. Catoto/MindaNews)

