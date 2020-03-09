9 PUIs test negative of virus in Surigao

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

GENERAL LUNA, Siargao Island (MindaNews / 26 March) – Nine Persons Under Investigation for Covid-19 in the two Surigao provinces tested negative of the illness based on the results of tests done at the Southern Philippines Medical Center in Davao City.

In a statement Thursday, Department of Health – Caraga regional director Dr. Jose Llacuna said six of the patients were confined at the Caraga Regional Hospital in Surigao City and the three others at Adella Sierra Ty Memorial Hospital in Tandag City in Surigao del Sur.

“We’re happy to announce that none were positive of Covid-19,” he said.

He urged everyone in Caraga to continuously cooperate with the government in its efforts to avert the spread of the dreaded disease.

“We have to follow precautionary measures for us in Caraga to remain Covid-19-free,” he said. (Roel N. Catoto/MindaNews)

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.

Comments

comments