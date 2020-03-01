Army seizes NPA firearms in series of operations across Mindanao 

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

CAGAYAN DE ORO (MindaNews / 01 March) — Army soldiers seized a number of firearms and explosives from the New People’s Army in a series of operations across Mindanao last week.

Armed Forces Eastern Mindanao spokesperson Lt. Col. Ezra Balagtey said the latest cache of firearms and explosives seized by soldiers was in Sitio Salyan, Barangay Sapu Masla, Malapatan town in Sarangani province last Saturday.

Balagtey said a former NPA rebel, a certain “Tarzan” who recently surrendered informed the troops that two M16 and one AK47 rifles were buried in Sitio Salyan.

He said last Feb. 25, soldiers recovered an AK 47 and a Garand rifle also in Malapatan.

Balagtey said on the same day, the 66th Infantry Battalion also recovered 11 firearms in Sitio Danawan, Barangay Manurigao, New Bataan town in Davao de Oro.

Balagtey said NPA rebels who had surrendered gave most of the information where the NPA hid their firearms and explosives.

He said troops from the 88th Infantry Battalion also recovered seven shotguns, a Garand rifle, several landmines and detonating cords in Valencia City, Bukidnon. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)

