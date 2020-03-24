BARMM implements localized buying of rice, other agri products

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 24 Mar) – In order to make the communities productive as the brunt of COVID-19 pandemic severely hit the economy and the people’s daily grind, the Bangsamoro Region will embark on local buying of agricultural products.

Asnin Pendatun, spokesperson of the BARMM’s Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF), said the goods will be bought within the region as they are all under community quarantine.

“Funds were downloaded to all the Bangsamoro provinces to buy rice and commodities for the crisis response while it brings hope to the local economy,” Pendatun said.

An initial fund amounting to P7.3 million was released through the Ministry of Social Services and Development-BARMM.

Meanwhile, a C-130 military plane of the Philippine Airforce landed at the Awang Airport in Maguindanao noon today bringing in personal protection equipment (PPE) and medical supplies for the fight against COVID-19 in the BARMM provinces.

“Please bear with us as we navigate through a web of LGU guidelines and logistics issues triggered by community quarantines. We will be with you soonest. We all must work together if we are to succeed in fighting this pandemic,” said BARMM Interior and Local Government Minister Naguib Sinarimbo.

He added that guidelines in entering Cotabato City has been put in place by the security sector.

Relief operations are expected to start in Cotabato City and the adjoining areas of Maguindanao, including the 63 villages in North Cotabato that voted for inclusion in the Bangsamoro region during the 2019 plebiscite.

At present, the regional government has started the repacking. The assistance comprises food packs containing 25 kilos of rice, 10 pieces of noodles, seven pieces of canned corned beef, seven canned tuna, two cans of sardines and instant coffee packs. (Ferdinandh Cabrera / MindaNews)

