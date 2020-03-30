COVID-19 infected man who joins Davao derby triggers lockdown in Lanao village

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

ILIGAN CITY (MindaNews / 30 March) — A village in Tubod, the capital of Lanao del Norte, was placed under a nine-day lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) after laboratory results showed that a senior citizen there was tested positive of the virus.

Mayor Leoncio Bagol said Monday he signed Executive Order 14 Series of 2020 putting Barangay Malingao, some 12 kilometers south of Tubod poblacion, under a preventive lockdown effective 7 p.m. Sunday, March 29, until April 7 due to the development.

Tagged as Case No. 3 by the Department of Health (DOH) Center for Health Development – Northern Mindanao (Region 10), Bagol said the 67-year-old male patient traveled to Davao City on March 12 to join a big-time cockfighting derby there.

“No one can enter or get out of the village and all residents are advised to stay home to prevent the spread of the virus,” the mayor told MindaNews in a phone interview.

Bagol, whose family resides in Barangay Malingao, stressed that he and all his family members subjected themselves to home quarantine to avoid contacting the virus.

He said those with quarantine passes from other barangays “can still pass by but will not be allowed to stop anywhere in Barangay Malingao.”

Bagol instructed the households in the locked down village to place a chair in front of their houses where the food subsidy from the local government will be dropped.

According to DOH-10, the COVID-19 positive resident was admitted last March 26 after complaining of fever, cough, sore throat and colds in the past seven days.

The patient, who is suffering from hypertension, pneumonia and has a history of lung cancer, is being treated at the Northern Mindanao Medical Center in Cagayan de Oro.

As of Monday, 13 patients tested positive for COVID-19, with nine of the cases captured from other regions and four from Region 10, according to DOH-10.

So far, DOH-10 recorded 283 PUIs, of whom 36 are still admitted, 40 discharged after testing negative for COVID-10, 107 still under home quarantine and 93 have completed the 14-day quarantine period.

