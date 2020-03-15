Davao Archbishop celebrates mass online; says daily masses will be livestreamed

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 15 March) — Davao Archbishop Romulo Valles, celebrated mass online early Sunday, broadcast live via church-run DXGN 89.9 Spirit FM-Davao Facebook page as a precautionary measure against the novel coronavirus disease or COVID-19.

In a statement, Valles, president of the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP), said all daily masses would be livestreamed. The archbishop encouraged followers to continue praying at home.

Mayor Sara Duterte appealed to religious leaders to hold online ceremonies for their followers, as the government prohibits mass gatherings to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In an interview over Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR) 87.5 on Sunday, the mayor discouraged churches here from holding masses to prevent the spread of COVID-19 attracting COVID-19 infected members who can infect other mass goers.

“They should do online masses. Sa igsoon nato Muslim wala kaayo problema kay naa sila trumpano so everyone can hear (We don’t have much problem with our Muslim brothers and sisters because they have speakers so they can hear the prayers),” she said.

According to the Southern Philippines Medical Center, there are a total of 12 persons under investigation for COVID-19 in Davao Region. Of the total, eight are confined at the SPMC and four at Davao Regional Medical Center in Tagum City. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.

Comments

comments