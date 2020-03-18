Davao City launches TikTok challenge to combat COVID-19

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 18 Mar) – The Davao City Tourism Office (CTO) has launched an online TikTok challenge called “Davao, Let’s Kulata COVID” (Davao, Let’s Beat COVID-19) to keep the Dabawenyos away from the highly contagious coronavirus disease by uploading short-form videos of their activities inside their homes on social media.

CTO head Generose Tecson said her office came up with this online campaign after Mayor Sara Duterte instructed the local tourism office to create an “online amusement” activity to encourage “the people to stay at home” and avoid unnecessary trips outside.

A popular mobile application that runs on Google’s Android and Apple’s iOS systems, TikTok allows netizens to create music videos with “millions of free music clips and sounds,” and upload them on social media.

Tecson said the city government would announce bigger prizes in the coming days.

Duterte reiterated that Dabawenyos must avoid going to public places to protect themselves from COVID-19.

She said workers who must go out to report for work must strictly observe “social distancing,” allowing themselves a space of at least two meters away from each other in their offices and public conveyances, and follow proper sanitation.

She also advised the companies to come up with daily sanitation schedules to protect the workers. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)

