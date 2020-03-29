Davao City opens three centers for PUIs with mild symptoms

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 29 March) – The city government has opened three centers where persons under investigation (PUIs) for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) can go to for isolation.

The three centers – the Malagos Rehabilitation Center, La Vida Hotel and the Alternative Learning School (ALS) beside People’s Park – have passed the final inspection of the Department of Health, and as of March, 28 PUIs have been admitted at the Malagos center, the City Information Office (CIO) said.

In her radio broadcasts over Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR) 87.5, the mayor has repeatedly said those who exhibit mild symptoms should go to PUI centers for isolation, instead of seeking admission in hospitals.

The PUIs in the centers will be attended to by health professionals trained in handling infectious diseases.

The mayor said doctors from Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) will be responsible for identifying which patients are to be admitted to the PUI centers. (MindaNews)

