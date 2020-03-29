Davao region’s 11 PUI deaths: 4 positive, 4 negative, 3 awaiting lab results

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 29 March) – The Davao region has recorded four deaths out of 30 confirmed cases for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as of March 28.

The Department of Health (DOH)-Davao in its 8 p.m. Saturday report said 11 persons under investigation (PUIs) have died, four of whom tested positive, four negative, and three awaiting lab results. Of 30 cases, four patients have recovered.

By 4 p.m Sunday, the number of confirmed cases had risen to 48 with four deaths and five recoveries.

The report did not state the case numbers and details.

Annabelle Yumang, DOH-Davao regional director said in a text message Sunday morning that details of the deceased PUIs are with the hospitals where they were confined. The Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) in Davao City, which confirmed three of the four deceased PUIs were their patients, has yet to respond to the query.

The SPMC currently houses 20 patients who have Covid-19 while Davao Regional Medical Center (DRMC) in Tagum City has two.

Of the 30 confirmed cases, 22 are in the hospitals, four have died and four have recovered.

The DOH-Davao said extensive information gathering and contact tracing to all persons, who came in close contact with the patients, have been contacted.

“DOH is coordinating with concerned agencies to expedite the contact tracing,” it added. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.

Comments

comments