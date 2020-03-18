DOH confirms COVID-19 death in Marawi

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY (MindaNews / 18 Mar) – The Department of Health on Wednesday confirmed that the 58-year-old Patient No. 201 who died at the Amai Pakpak Medical Center in Marawi City was positive for COVID-19.

The confirmation came a day after PH201 was buried at the Maqbara Provincial Public Cemetery in Marawi City Tuesday.

According to the Lanao del Sur Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office, the body of the patient was placed in a body bag before it was buried.

The death of PH201 brings the number of total dead due to the deadly coronavirus to 17 as of March 18.

In its bulletin issued at 4 p.m. Wednesday, the DOH said PH201 died of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome secondary to COVID 19.

He had a medical history of diabetes.

The DOH also said PH210 had a travel history in Malaysia. Reports said he was among 215 Filipino Muslims who attended a large religious gathering in a mosque in Sri Petaling near Kuala Lumpur.

Malaysian newspaper The Star said that the Muslim gathering at a sprawling mosque last February has emerged as a source of hundreds of COVID-19 infections spanning South East Asia.

The Star said 16,000 people, including 1,500 foreigners from Canada, Nigeria, India, Australia, Cambodia, South Korea, Singapore and the Philippines attended the gathering. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)

