Dwindling gov’t hospital’s needs at the height of COVID-19 battle saved by the bell

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 25 March) – “Godsent gift,” was how the chief of the Cotabato Regional and Medical Center (CRMC) described the donation of the Bangsamoro government of personal protective equipment (PPEs) and medical supplies when the hospital’s resources were dwindling.

Dr. Helen Yambao, who heads Central Mindanao’s biggest government hospital, has praised the gesture of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) for replenishing their supplies amid the shortage of the highly in demand medical items, as they have been on a full-blown battle against COVID-19 since earlier this month after a patient was found positive of the dreaded virus.

“It’s a Godsent gift from BARMM, our supplies are already dwindling. We can’t get from our suppliers due to scarcity,” she added.

Yambao said they are expecting supplies coming in through Davao City, but delivery has been delayed because of issues with the Bureau of Customs.

The Bangsamoro Inter-Agency Task Force (BARMM-IATF) on COVID-19, through the representation of BARMM-IATF spokesperson and Cabinet Secretary Mohammad Asnin Pendatun, has turned over to CRMC the first set of PPEs.

One of which is the “misting tent,” which is used to disinfect medical workers and visitors before entering and getting out of the premises of the government hospital.

Other medical supplies include disposable and reusable hazmat suits, surgical and N95 masks, examination and surgical gloves, face shields, alcohol and other disinfectants.

Pendatun added that the Bangsamoro Government is thankful to the Philippine Airforce for accommodating the tons of the much needed medical supplies and equipment in their big C-130 plane.

The purchased supplies will be distributed immediately to the provincial offices in the BARMM helping in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, he said. (Ferdinandh Cabrera / MindaNews)

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.

Comments

comments