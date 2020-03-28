Governor declares Day of Prayer for North Cotabato

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

KIDAPAWAN CITY (MindaNews / 28 March) — North Cotabato Governor Nancy Catamco has declared March 28 as ‘Day of Prayer’ for the whole province.

Catamco issued Executive Order Number 2020-028 on March 26 to enjoin all peoples of different faiths to say their prayer to protect everyone from the threats of the highly contagious COVID-19.

She urged residents to be united in prayer at 9 a.m., 12 noon, and at 3 p.m. in their respective homes.

“In this time of adversity, may our spirit embrace each other with compassion, love and understanding for us to be healed and whole. May the divine guidance, faith and hope envelope us as we overcome this disease in our province and the whole country,” she said.

She stressed that by praying to the Almighty, the province could be saved from COVID-19.

“We also asked for divine guidance to our leaders, comfort those who are already affected of the disease, and protect all men and women who are in the forefront of our defense against COVID-19,” she explained.

In her EO 28, Catamco recognized the pious nature of the people of North Cotabato and the vital role of faith in bringing about peace, solidarity, compassion, and heroism in times of emergencies and calamities.

As of March 28, the province is still free from COVID-19, according to Cotabato 2nd district Board Member Dr. Philbert Malaluan, also manager of the Emergency Operations Center of the Provincial Government of Cotabato.

There were only 896 persons under monitoring in the province. At least 1,088 had already completed their self-quarantine without showing any flu-like symptoms, he added.

The number of persons under investigation (PUIs) or those showing mild flu-like symptoms numbered to 51, and 22 from them were already cleared, Malaluan said.

He disclosed that among the PUIs was the wife of an overseas Filipino worker (OFW) who tested positive and was placed in an isolation facility in Metro Manila.

He said they are still awaiting the wife’s test results.

The OFW, however, had visited his hometown in Matalam town where he met some of his relatives and friend who are now considered PUMs, he said. (Malu Cadelina Manar / MindaNews)

