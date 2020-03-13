Iligan City declares state of calamity due to threats of COVID-19

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

ILIGAN CITY (MindaNews / 13 March) — The Iligan City Council unanimously approved on Friday an ordinance placing the city under a state of calamity due to threats of a spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID -19) in the city.

Mindanao’s first confirmed COVID-19 case, a 54-year old male from San Juan in Metro Manila who went home to Lanao del Sur and was admitted in a hospital in Iligan City on March 3 before the patient was moved to the Northern Mindanao Medical Center in Cagayan de Oro City on March 8.

Hospital staff in direct contact with the patient have been placed under quarantine, Dr. Edgar Nadal, President of the Adventist Medical Center said.

The ordinance was sponsored by Councilor Lamberto Macapagal, chair of the Committee on Health and Committee on Disaster Risk Reduction Management.

The City Council also passed an ordinance reviving curfew for residents – minors and adults — from 12 midnight to 4 in the morning, Councilor Ian Uy, chair of the Committee on Peace and Order told MindaNews by phone.

He said drinking liquor is also prohibited from 11 in the evening to 6 in the morning.

Uy said the move will be enforced until the state of public health emergency is lifted.

Mayor Celso Regencia issued a memorandum suspending classes until further notice. (Richel V. Umel / MindaNews)

