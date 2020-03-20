Iligan City, Lanao Norte town put on community quarantine

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

ILIGAN CITY (MindaNews / 20 March) – City Mayor Celso Regencia signed Friday Executive Order No. 32 series of 2020 placing the area under an enhanced community quarantine to thwart the spread of the 2019 coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

A report from the City Health Office said the number of Persons Under Monitoring in the locality has reached 495.

The order would take effect from 9:00pm Friday until April 10, Vice Mayor Jemar Vera Cruz said.

Vera Cruz asked the public not to panic as there will be no closure of grocery stores and pharmacies.

But those that have no important business in Iligan will not be allowed to enter the city, he said

In neighboring Linamon town, Lanao del Norte, Mayor Randy J. Macapil has also imposed an enhanced community quarantine starting 5:30pm Friday.

Macapil said the implementation of the quarantine obtained a go signal from Governor Imelda Quibranza-Dimaporo.

He added he has closed Tinago Falls to foreign and local visitors as a safety measure against Covid-19. (Richel V. Umel/MindaNews)

