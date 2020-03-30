Iligan new curfew hours to last 12 hours, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

ILIGAN CITY (MindaNews / 30 March) — Curfew hours in this city will last for 12 hours effective Tuesday, March 31, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., Mayor Celso Regencia said Monday afternoon.

This city has been observing curfew hours from 9 p.m. to 5 p.m. prior to the new schedule announced by the mayor in a press conference.

Regencia said they adjusted the curfew schedule after a resident was tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Dra. Cherlina Cañaveral, city health officer, said the patient was a 67-year-old female who was admitted on March 19 for pneumonia.

The patient was also suffering from fever, cough, difficulty in breathing and body malaise six days prior to admission, the official said.

Cañaveral said the patient “has a pre-existing conditions of DM Type 2, Hypertension Stage 2 and Polycythemia Vera.”

The patient also had a travel history to Makati City in Metro Manila.

Regencia said that an executive order will be released on Tuesday, March 31, for proper guidance to the public.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.

Comments

comments