In Bayugan City, only one family member can go out to buy food, medicines

PROSPERIDAD, Agusan del Sur (MindaNews / 20 March) – Some 26,580 households in Bayugan City need to secure a home quarantine pass from the local government which will allow only one family member to buy food and medicines, a restriction aimed at preventing the spread of the dreaded coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

The measure is part of Executive Order 2020-65 issued Thursday by Bayugan City Mayor Kirk Asis placing the entire city under general community quarantine.

The pass will be distributed by barangay officials and workers who will strictly monitor that residents who go outside their homes have it with them. Those who go out without the pass will be arrested.

Persons over 50 years old, pregnant women and those with health problems are advised to stay in their homes.

Exempted from this directive are those who will leave home for essential work both in the public and private sectors, but they are required to show their employment ID or certificate of employment. Those who could not comply will be told to go home.

Chaperons of children and elderly people with illnesses are also allowed if they can present a medical certificate.

Passenger tricycle and single motorcycle drivers plying the city are also allowed if they have a Motor Tricycle Operator’s Permit and a driver’s ID.

Asis’ order appears to be more stringent than Malacañang’s directive about community quarantine even if Bayugan has no confirmed case yet of Covid-19.

Based on the national government directive a barangay-wide quarantine is advised when there are at least two positive Covid-19 cases in different households in the same barangay.

A municipality or city-wide quarantine is advised when there at least two positive Covid-19 cases in different barangays in the same municipality or city.

A province-wide quarantine is advised when there at least two positive Covid-19 cases in different municipalities, component cities or independent cities in the same province.

Bayugan has a population of 117,117 individuals based on the 2018 census done by the Community-Based Monitoring System of the provincial government. (Chris V. Panganiban/MindaNews)

