In Bukidnon, 2 barangay health workers, village official killed as truck rams checkpoint

CAGAYAN DE ORO (MindaNews / 21 March) — Two barangay health workers and another village official were killed when a truck plowed into a checkpoint in Maramag town Friday night, an hour before a strict community quarantine measure took effect in Bukidnon.

Hansel Echavez, head of the Bukidnon Public affairs, Information and Assistance office, said the ten-wheeler truck driven by a drunk driver was speeding towards Don Carlos when it plowed into a quarantine checkpoint in Camp one, Maramag town at around 10:45 pm.

Bukidnon Governor Jose Maria Zubiri had ordered stricter quarantine measures closing its provincial borders to non-Bukidnon residents effective 12:01 a.m,. on Saturday, March 21.

Echavez said the sugar-hauler truck with plate number MDX-119 rammed two motorcycles and a multicab van as to tried to escape the policemen and barangay tanods stationed at the quarantine checkpoint.

A police officer said the truck rammed into a pole and the driver, identified as Jimuel Ompoc, was arrested and detained at the Maramag police station.

Echavez identified the fatalities as barangay health workers Jomalyn Buhayon and Margie Maribao. They were declared dead when they arrived at Bukidnon provincial hospital.

Another official identified as Barangay Kagawad Aldren Gaitera, a resident of P-1, North Poblacion, Maramag also died at the La Viña hospital in Valencia City, Echavez said.

The fourth injured person identified as Beth Lumanca was to be transported to Cagayan de Oro for treatment , according to the Maramag police. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)

