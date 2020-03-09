Kidapawan mulls anew thrashing of street carnival due to Covid-19 threat

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

KIDAPAWAN CITY (MindaNews / 09 March) – The city government here is considering anew the postponement of this year’s street carnival following the fifth policy directive issued Monday by the Department of Education regarding the deadly 2019 novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

Mayor Joseph Evangelista said the city government would inform the public the soonest if the carnival will push though or not.

He has yet to call an emergency meeting to discuss the matter with City Health Officer Dr. Jocelyn Incienzo, City Tourism Officer Joey Recimilla and Schools Division Superintendent Omar Obas.

The carnival includes the thematic Mardi Gras costume parade and the drum and lyre contests involving elementary and high school students from both public and private schools.

While DepEd did not initiate these events, the participants are school children, Evangelista noted.

These events were supposed to highlight the city’s 22nd charter day celebrations from February 10 to 14, but were postponed due to the Covid-19 threats.

On March 5, the City Tourism Office issued an advisory that the street carnival will push through on March 14.

The decision came after the DepEd Task Force Covid-19 issued on February 19 its third policy directive allowing schools to resume national and regional events or off-campus activities.

On Monday, March 9, the task force issued its fifth set of policy directives to ensure heightened precautions in the light of recent development in the overall national situation.

Last Saturday, the Department of Health raised the Covid-19 alert system to Code Red Sublevel 1, following the confirmation of the first case of local transmission in the country and in anticipation of possible community transmission.

