Kidapawan placed under state of calamity

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

KIDAPAWAN CITY (MindaNews / 9 Mar) – The Sangguniang Panlungsod here has declared the city under a state of calamity and gave the mayor authority to use at least P6.55 million of the Quick Response Fund for disaster response on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The Sanggunian, led by its presiding officer, Vice Mayor Jivy Roe Jiv-Jiv Bombeo, approved the resolution during a special session held Wednesday.

Data showed that of the amount, at least P2 million is allotted for the purchase of 500 sets of personal protective equipment (PPE) and 100 sets of Chemical protective clothing category 3 worth P450,000 to be used by healthcare personnel and health workers in the barangay and those tasked to administer patients that manifest flu-like symptoms.

Some P660,000 was allotted to purchase at least 300 containers of chlorine granules which will be used in the disinfection of tricycles, public places, and other areas where people usually congregate.

Also included in the list is the purchase of disaster response equipment, which include 500 gallons of alcohol with 70 percent isopropyl content worth P400,000; and 52 units of non-contact digital thermometers or thermal scanners worth P1.42 million.

The city government, through the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), is also set to procure 500 boxes of face masks worth P225,000; 500 boxes of latex sterile gloves, P175,000; 500 pieces of N95 masks, P75,000; 200 bottles of 500ml sanitizers, P60,000; and 50 gallons of Lysol, P120,000.

Also, the city government allots at least P1 million for stockpiling of relief goods.

Lawyer Christopher Cabilen, city council secretary, said acquisition of such materials and items is considered urgent to which the legislators granted the mayor authority to download P6.55 million from the Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund.

Bombeo, for his part, said their move was in response to COVID-19 threats.

The city, according to data from the CDRRMO, has at least 86 persons under monitoring (PUMs) with three persons manifesting mild flu-like symptoms.

On Tuesday, the city was placed under community quarantine for at least a month, which include conduct of disinfection at the overland terminals, public markets, city hall, and other public places where people congregate. (Malu Cadelina Manar / MindaNews)

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.

Comments

comments