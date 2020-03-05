Lawmakers seek House probe of shooting vs Lumads in Surigao Sur

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

MALAYBALAY CITY (MindaNews / 5 March) – Lawmakers belonging to Bayan Muna have asked the House of Representatives to investigate the “indiscriminate firing” last Feb. 21 in a Lumad village in Surigao del Sur allegedly by the 75th Infantry Battalion.

In a proposed resolution, Representatives Eufemia Cullamat, Karlos Isagani Zarate and Ferdinand Gaite said the incident hit the residence of Naldo Calipay in Sitio Emerald, Barangay Diatagon in Lianga town, injuring his 5-year old child and two relatives.

The resolution said the victims were hit by shrapnel.

It said that around 11am on the same day, residents heard gunshots and explosions from nearby Sitio Simowao that lasted for about an hour. The 75IB reportedly engaged New People’s Army rebels in an encounter.

Two hours after, 10 soldiers allegedly surrounded Calipay’s house and opened fire.

A grenade fell on the house of Naldo Calipay, destroying the roof and injuring his child and two relatives, the resolution said.

The 75IB has been stationed near civilian homes since August 2019, it said.

On Feb. 29, 67 Manobo families fled their homes after getting threats from the military that they would get back at them if the rebels attacked again, it added. (MindaNews)

