Lockdown looms in GenSan due to Covid-19 fears

GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 19 March) – The city might impose a total lockdown to address the threats posed by the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19), “maybe within the next 48 hours,” should the situation worsen, City Mayor Ronnel Rivera said.

Rivera lamented they could not send swab samples of suspected Covid-19 cases to Manila for testing with the suspension of flights to and from the national capital.

He said they are taking up the possibility of a special flight to Manila with national authorities.

“We are racing against time here,” the mayor said, expressing hope that the national government can provide a military aircraft to bring the samples.

Two of three persons under investigation have been found negative of the virus and discharged from the hospital. Of the 199 under monitoring, 24 have completed the 14-day quarantine. Most of those being monitored here came from abroad.

In facing the Covid-19 threat, Rivera said, “We are calibrating our response according to where we are in the ongoing crisis.”

In a lockdown, he explained that people will be allowed to leave the city but they cannot come back for some time.

He added it could include barring people from going out of their homes.

The various department heads at City Hall were already told to prepare for the worst in case there is a need for a lockdown.

The city already shut down its airport to commercial flights and barred vessel crews from disembarking and boarding their boats.

A seven-hour curfew starting at 9pm has been imposed. Violators will be brought to the Lagao Gymnasium for processing and safekeeping before they are sent home after the curfew has lapsed.

The city government has also scaled down operations, leaving to a minimum its workforce with the exception of health workers, the police and disaster response units..

Rivera likewise said he already asked department heads to prepare contingency plans, including rationing food supplies if the crisis escalates. (Rommel Rebollido/MindaNews)

