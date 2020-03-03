Mayor Sara leads commemoration of Davao Airport blast

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 3 Mar) – Mayor Sara Duterte led on Tuesday the commemoration of the 17th anniversary of the Davao International Airport bombing incident in 2003 that killed 22 people and wounded 155 others.

“Seventeen years after the incident here at the old airport, we come together to remember the lives of our friends and family members who were taken from us. For some of you, this is the site of an incident that has forever changed the lives of your families,” she said.

The mayor told the families of the slain victims that “nothing can ever make up for your loss,” but assured them that “the City Government of Davao, together with our security forces, remains vigilant and committed to protecting the city from all forms of terrorism.”

“While we are here at ground zero, we are here not just to remember the incident but to remember the lives of your loved ones and honor their memory,” Duterte said.

She also asked for the support of the Dabawenyos to ensure that such atrocities would not happen again.

The mayor assured them that the City Social Services and Development Office and Educational Benefit System Unit would continue the educational assistance for the children of the victims. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.

Comments

comments