Mindanao’s first COVID-19 case admitted at CDO hospital

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

ILIGAN CITY (MindaNews / 11 Mar) – Mindanao’s first confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) case is now admitted at the Northern Mindanao Medical Center (NMMC) in Cagayan de Oro City, according to the list released by the Department of Health today.

There were no other details as to the 54-year-old male who is now confined at the NMMC except that he is Filipino, his symptoms started showing up on Feb. 24, and results of his COVID-19 test was confirmed only today.

The patient is number 40 on DOH’s list, part of the 16 new patients revealed today.

According to the DOH, there are now 49 confirmed cases in the whole country. (MindaNews)

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.

Comments

comments