Person under investigation dies in Marawi hospital

TUBOD, Lanao del Norte (MindaNews / 17 March) – A person under investigation (PUI) died at the Amai Pakpak Medical Center in Marawi City on Tuesday morning.

Dra. Shalimar Rakiin, medical chief of APMC, said four PUIs were admitted at APMC, including the patient who died, who had a history of travel to Malaysia to attend a Tabligh gathering two weeks ago.

It is not clear when the patient arrived in the Philippines and when he was admitted at the hospital in Marawi City.

Member of Parliament Zia Alonto Adiong, spokesperson of the provincial task force on COVID-19, said the patient tested positive, according to laboratory results from the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) in Manila, which came out after his death.

His remains were not cremated as cremation is “haram” (forbidden) among Muslims. He was buried in accordance with Islamic rites although with some modifications.

Day 1, Community Quarantine

Marawi and the entire province of Lanao del Sur is on Day One of its “community quarantine.”

Lanao del Sur Governor Mamintal Adiong Jr. and Marawi Major Majul Gandamra last Monday issued Joint Executive Order 001 placing the entire Lanao del Sur under community quarantine effective 12:01 a.m. of Tuesday, March 17.

The Joint Order also imposed a curfew from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

In Lanao del Norte, Governor Imelda Quibranza- Dimaporo signed Executive Order Number 001 placing the province under “community quarantine.”

On recommendation of the Provincial Health Office, Dimaporo designated the Kapatagan Provincial Hospital with a. 37-room isolation area with a medical team of two doctors and four nurses.

The provincial government is awaiting the arrival of Personal Protective Equipment and other needed medical supplies from Manila via a Philippine Air Force C-130 cargo aircraft.

Dimaporo urged the community to cooperate with health personnel to protect themselves from COVID-19. (Richel V. Umel / MindaNews)

