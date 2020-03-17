‘Rekoredas’ vs COVID-19 doing rounds in Koronadal City

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

KORONADAL CITY (MindaNews / 17 Mar) – “Rekoredas” or mobile sound systems mounted on vehicles have been heard rounding the streets of this city to call on residents to help the government fight the dreaded coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Mayor Eliordo Ogena said that four rekoredas have been assembled to educate residents in the city’s 27 barangays about the precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the locality.

“This [extraordinary] time calls for everyone to cooperate and help each other so we can prevent the spread of coronavirus in our locality,” he said.

Ogena urged the residents not to panic, noting “the city government remains on top of the situation and doing its best to fight COVID-19.”

He also appealed to residents to refrain from hoarding basic commodities as panic buying could lead to price hikes.

The mayor assured there is enough rice supply for the city for 30 days from the buffer stock of the National Food Authority here.

He pointed out that 1,000 hectares of palay farms in the city are due for harvesting to beef up local rice stocks, he added.

Ogena said that security and health checks at the different entry points have been tightened to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the city.

Koronadal is the capital of South Cotabato and the seat of government of Region 12, which means that the regional offices of national government line agencies are located here.

Ogena said the 10-hour curfew from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. ordered by the South Cotabato provincial government will be strictly implemented.

As of Monday afternoon, Ogena said the city government recorded 125 persons under monitoring (PUMs), or those with travel history to areas with confirmed COVID-19 cases but don’t show signs or symptoms of the coronavirus disease.

One person under investigation (PUI), who voluntarily sought confinement, has been discharged after testing negative for COVID-19, he added.

Dr. Edito Vego, acting city health officer, urged the PUMs to follow the 14-day self-quarantine strictly.

He said that in tandem with the provincial government, the Upper Valley Community Hospital in Surallah town, about 35 minutes away from here by car, has been identified as a possible quarantine facility for those who might be infected with COVID-19. (Bong S. Sarmiento / MindaNews)

